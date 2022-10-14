14 photos of Glasgow's old shipyards over the years - including Fairfield and John Brown
Shipyards are a major part of Glasgow’s industrial heritage.
By Jamie Callaghan
37 minutes ago
Many Glaswegians will know someone or have a relative who once worked at one of Glasgow’s shipyards.
The 19th century and early 20th century was a boom period for Glasgow’s shipyards, including Fairfield in Govan and John Brown’s in Clydebank.
Sadly, the industry declined in Scotland after World War II, and many of them closed in the following decades.
Take a look through this gallery at some of Glasgow’s shipyards over the years.
