14 photos of Glasgow's old shipyards over the years - including Fairfield and John Brown

Many Glaswegians will know someone or have a relative who once worked at one of Glasgow’s shipyards.

The 19th century and early 20th century was a boom period for Glasgow’s shipyards, including Fairfield in Govan and John Brown’s in Clydebank.

Sadly, the industry declined in Scotland after World War II, and many of them closed in the following decades.

Take a look through this gallery at some of Glasgow’s shipyards over the years.

1. Glasgow's shipyards The Queen Elizabeth II liner being fitted out at John Browns shipyard in Clydebank in December 1967 - here a welder works on the floor of the ship.

4. Glasgow's shipyards County class destroyer HMS Antrim slips into the River Clyde after being launched from Fairfield shipyard in October 1967.