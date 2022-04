Plans to build 156 new homes in the East End have been approved.

CCG Homes has been given the go ahead by council planning officials to construct the new development on the site south of Edinburgh Road, to the east of Tanfield Street.

The site, in Springboig, used to be the home of St John’s secondary school, and has become overgrown over the years.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site of the new development in Springboig.