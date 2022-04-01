162 Kirkintilloch factory staff face an uncertain future

Guala Closures Group

The Guala Closures Group site at Old Mill Park Industrial Estate in the town produces caps for whisky and wine bottles.

The company revealed that the Kirkintilloch site and another at Bridge of Allan are to “transition to one, purpose-built flagship facility based at the Gartcosh Business Interchange at Lanarkshire.”

The Kirkintilloch plant’s 162 workers were informed of the news last week.

It is unclear how the move will affect local employees.

The firm would only say plans are “at a very early stage” and that they are “dedicated to retaining the skills and commitment of our people.”

Ken Moran, General Manager said: “We will be discussing the project with employees to ensure that they are fully informed of details.

"The skills and commitment of our people is what sets us apart and we are dedicated to retaining this going forward.”

He added: “The Gartcosh site was chosen for its easy access and central location to best serve our customers.

"It is our intention to purchase the land which demonstrates a commitment to employees and customers and allows for growth opportunities to future-proof the business.

“The vision of the new site is one of high-performance manufacture, innovation, excellence, and sustainability. It will bring additional investment in state-of-the-art equipment and novel technology. Moreover, it will realise improved facilities including, laboratories, workshops, eating areas and office space.

"Our existing sites have served us well over many years, but none allow us to operate at optimum level for reasons including space restrictions and layout.”

Carrie Binnie, Unite industrial officer, the union which represents workers at the plant, said: “Unite has already been in dialogue with Guala and negotiations will continue between the company and the union throughout this process.