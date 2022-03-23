17 eerie photos of Glasgow from first Covid lockdown in March 2020

On 23 March 2020, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that people should only leave their homes to pick up essential supplies, to exercise at most once a day, to seek medical treatment or to go to travel to work if they are in keyworker roles. Here we take a look back at the empty Glasgow streets at this time, two years on.
1. Lockdown anniversary
A sign above Glasgow's M8 read 'Avoid travel where possible'.
Photo: John Devlin
2. Lockdown anniversary
The M8 was empty of traffic.
Photo: John Devlin
3. Lockdown anniversary
Donald Dewar watches over the near-empty Buchanan Street.
Photo: John Devlin
4. Lockdown anniversary
Glasgow looked very different from the city which hosted the 2014 Commonwealth Games.
Photo: John Devlin