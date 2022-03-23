17 eerie photos of Glasgow from first Covid lockdown in March 2020

In one day, the coronavirus lockdown changed the landscape of Glasgow's Buchanan Street.

It has been two years since the UK entered lockdown due to the spread of Covid-19.

On 23 March 2020, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that people should only leave their homes to pick up essential supplies, to exercise at most once a day, to seek medical treatment or to go to travel to work if they are in keyworker roles. Here we take a look back at the empty Glasgow streets at this time, two years on.

A sign above Glasgow's M8 read 'Avoid travel where possible'.

The M8 was empty of traffic.

Donald Dewar watches over the near-empty Buchanan Street.

Glasgow looked very different from the city which hosted the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

