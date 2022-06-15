17 famous people who went to school in Glasgow - Billy Connolly, Sir Kenny Dalglish and two Dr Who stars

Scotland’s biggest city has produced its fair share of big names, from European Cup winning footballers to ‘60s music stars, action movie heroes to Dr Who.

If you went to the same school as one of Glasgow’s celebrity alumni, then you’ll definitely have grown up hearing stories about them.

Schools across the region are deservingly proud of their famous alumni, who have gone on to achieve highly after their time in education.

which Glasgow schools they studied at - before making it big!

1. Jack Bruce The Cream bassist attended Bellahouston Academy. Photo: Getty Photo Sales

2. Sir Alex Ferguson Sir Alex Ferguson, winner of two Champions League and numerous Premier League titles, attended Govan High School. Photo: Matthew Peters Photo Sales

3. James McAvoy Actor James McAvoy went to St Thomas Aquinas secondary school in Jordanhill. Photo: Getty Photo Sales

4. Sir Billy Connolly The Big Yin attended St Peter's Boys School. Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales