Some big stars went to schools in and around Glasgow.

17 famous people who went to school in Glasgow - Billy Connolly, Sir Kenny Dalglish and two Dr Who stars

What do the world’s best ever football manager, Scotland’s most famous comedian and the writer of The Thick Of It have in common – they all went to school in Glasgow.

By Jamie Callaghan
Wednesday, 15th June 2022, 11:44 am

Scotland’s biggest city has produced its fair share of big names, from European Cup winning footballers to ‘60s music stars, action movie heroes to Dr Who.

If you went to the same school as one of Glasgow’s celebrity alumni, then you’ll definitely have grown up hearing stories about them.

Schools across the region are deservingly proud of their famous alumni, who have gone on to achieve highly after their time in education.

Schools across the region are deservingly proud of their famous alumni, who have gone on to achieve highly after their time in education.

1. Jack Bruce

The Cream bassist attended Bellahouston Academy.

2. Sir Alex Ferguson

Sir Alex Ferguson, winner of two Champions League and numerous Premier League titles, attended Govan High School.

3. James McAvoy

Actor James McAvoy went to St Thomas Aquinas secondary school in Jordanhill.

4. Sir Billy Connolly

The Big Yin attended St Peter's Boys School.

