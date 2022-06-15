17 famous people who went to school in Glasgow - Billy Connolly, Sir Kenny Dalglish and two Dr Who stars

Scotland’s biggest city has produced its fair share of big names, from European Cup winning footballers to ‘60s music stars, action movie heroes to Dr Who.
If you went to the same school as one of Glasgow’s celebrity alumni, then you’ll definitely have grown up hearing stories about them.
Schools across the region are deservingly proud of their famous alumni, who have gone on to achieve highly after their time in education.
We’re taking a look at the famous ex-students, and which Birmingham schools they studied at - before making it big!
Page 1 of 5