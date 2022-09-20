Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Prince Charles chats with workmen during a visit to the Easterhouse market garden project in Glasgow, December 1987.

17 photos of King Charles III in Glasgow over the years - including with Princess Diana at Glasgow Garden Festival

The new King Charles III has been a regular visitor to Glasgow over the years.

By Jamie Callaghan
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 10:00 am

King Charles III has made numerous visits to Glasgow over the last few decades, including attending the opening of the Glasgow Garden Festival in 1988 and being involved in COP26 in 2021.

Here is a quick look back at just some of his visits to Glasgow.

1. King Charles III in Glasgow

Princes Charles and William in Glasgow - during visits to Paisley, Sighthill and The Lighthouse.

Photo: Donald MacLeod

Photo Sales

2. King Charles III in Glasgow

Prince Charles is seen with his son Prince Harry during a visit to Larkfield Community Centre - April 21, 2006.

Photo: Jeff J Mitchell

Photo Sales

3. King Charles III in Glasgow

Prince Charles and Camilla visit Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, to celebrate its 120th anniversary, on September 8, 2021.

Photo: WPA Pool

Photo Sales

4. King Charles III in Glasgow

Prince Charles arrives at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama on June 1, 2004.

Photo: Christopher Furlong

Photo Sales
Charles IIICOP26
Next Page
Page 1 of 4