20% of Glaswegians don’t have access to nearby green space, research finds

One in five Glaswegians don’t have access to a nearby green space, according to new research.

While temperatures are set to soar, hitting 27 degrees celcius over the weekend, new research from Magners has found that 10% of Glaswegians do not have a garden.

It also found that 741,400 Scots don't have access to a private garden, despite almost 40% of the nation claiming they would want one if they could.

In a bid to help the nation to enjoy the outdoors more this summer, Magners cider has teamed up with radio host Roman Kemp to give Glaswegians the chance to host their very own garden parties in some of the most unique and desirable urban dwellings.

Together they are opening the gates to a boutique selection of glamourous and tropical lawns, inviting potentially gardenless fans to spend time together under the sun with friends throughout August - all from the comfort of some quirky private greenspace.

The incredible gardens include a unique ‘hidden gem’ in the West End of Glasgow boasting an idyllic courtyard with plush furniture and terracing.

Magners, together with Capital Breakfast show host and TV presenter, Roman Kemp, is inviting hundreds of fans behind the garden gates into a unique collection of incredible spaces for good times with their nearest and dearest, ice-cold ciders and some fun games.

Iain Telford, Magners’ senior brand manager, said: “With temperatures reaching record highs, we wanted to provide something special for people this summer. Not all of us have access to a private garden or have large outdoor spaces nearby, so we’re excited to be able to offer some incredible dwellings which have been hand selected to absolutely wow the nation.

“There’s really nothing better than the refreshment of a cold glass of Magners over ice, outdoors on a hot day and we’re excited to help hundreds of drinkers to enjoy this experience from the comfort of a beautiful private garden.”

Magners fans will be able to claim a two-hour complimentary garden experience for up to six attendees, on either a Saturday or Sunday throughout August with garden parties running every weekend until Sunday, August 21.

Guests can expect Magners, a goodie bag full of surprises and bespoke Magners merchandise, and a private garden.