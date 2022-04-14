5 best pubs and bars in Glasgow, according to TripAdvisor reviews

And, on Wednesday, it was announced that The Upstairs Bar at the Ubiquitous Chip, in the West End, is the best in Glasgow.

It was selected by the National Pub and Bar Awards 2022 and is now in the running to be named the best in the UK.

We decided to go to TripAdvisor and see what bars and pubs Glaswegians and visitors thought were the best in town.

Here are the top 5, according to TripAdvisor.

1. 5. The Citizen This St Vincent Place establishment - a former newspaper office turned bar - has picked up 463 five-star reviews, with one visitor describing it as 'fantastic'.

2. 4. Shilling Brewing Co. The West George Street microbrewery and taproom has an impressive range of beers - including vegan, alcohol free, and gluten-free options. It has been given 213 five-star reviews.

3. 3. Rab Ha's Rab Ha's, on Hutcheson Street, does not have as many reviews as the other establishments on this list, but those it does have are overwhelmingly positive. It has just two one-star reviews - and 105 five-star.

4. 2. Rhoderick Dhu This Waterloo Street favourite gets the silver medal, with 154 five-star reviews. It has been described as 'excellent' and 'cracking', with special praise from those who've marked special occasions there.