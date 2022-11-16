5 unique Glasgow food and drink experiences that tourists have to try

Tourists have to try out these great food and drink spots.

Glasgow is an amazing place for tourists to visit - it has great walks, interesting attractions, and a buzzing nightlife scene.

It also boasts some of the best cafes, restaurants and bars in Scotland.

A look on TripAdvisor or other review websites will give you a list of the ‘best’ food and drink spots in the city - the award-winning establishments.

The University Cafe is a Glasgow landmark.

But what about if you want to experience Glasgow at its most unique? Something that you can only get in the city?

Here are 5 unique food and drink experiences tourists should try in Glasgow.

Get a Chicken Tikka Masala at Shish Mahal

Shish Mahal was founded by Ali Ahmed Aslam in the ‘60s and has become a Glasgow institution, with generations of Glaswegians enjoying some of the best Indian food Scotland has to offer.

But the thing that makes this popular, West End curry house different from the rest, is that it claims to be the home of the first Chicken Tikka Masala.

While the dispute over the origins of the dish may never end, there is no disputing that the Shish Mahal version is amazing.

Try Irn Bru-infused food at Bloc+

This creative city centre restaurant has been at the forefront of seeing what food can be created with Scotland’s most famous non-alcoholic drink, Irn Bru.

The favourite is the Irn Bru pulled pork, where it can be enjoyed in a burger or in a taco.

However, if you’re wondering whether Irn Bru would work with Indian food, wonder no longer - the Brukora mixes the glowing orange drink and pokora.

Get fish and chips at University Cafe

The University Cafe has been keeping hungry students fed since 1918.

It earned world-wide fame when it hosted American chef Anthony Bourdain, who brought his Parts Unknown series to Glasgow almost a decade ago, but it’s been popular with Glaswegians for over a century.

It’s a slice of local history, with a menu and appearance that haven’t changed much in decades - and we’re glad it hasn’t.

Enjoy a traditional fish and chips, or maybe a spaghetti bolognese if you want something a bit lighter, and then an ice cream for dessert.

Get the three-course special at the Star Bar

The Star Bar, in the Southside, is famous for offering the cheapest three-course pub lunch in Glasgow.

Do not, however, go there expecting a three-course, Michelin starred experience - the Star Bar’s allure is that it is a traditional Glasgow bar, a time capsule offering traditional bar food, and it only costs £3.

Yes, three-courses for £3.

Soup for starter, pie and peas for mains, and a choice of desserts.

Get a drink at The Laurieston

Like the Star Bar, this Southside drinking spot is a time capsule that has remained unchanged over decades, dripping with character and giving visitors a retro bar experience.

But The Laurieston doesn’t make the list just because it’s got a good look.

It’s often ranked among the best bars in Scotland, has been named the best in Glasgow, and makes the CAMRA guide for 2022.