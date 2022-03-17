5-year plan to create heritage park in Glasgow’s East End approved

A five year action plan to develop a large-scale heritage park between Glasgow’s East End and Coatbridge has been agreed by councillors.

The purpose and mission of the £6.8 million Seven Lochs Project is to create a new visitor attraction of national significance, while driving forward the creation of a wetland park as well as a green network of open spaces and corridors for residents and visitors to enjoy.

The park spans the Glasgow City/North Lanarkshire council boundary between Easterhouse, Coatbridge and Stepps.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The final objectives, which will be implemented between 2023 and 2027, are expected to be finalised by the partnership board in June this year and will see further work carried out in Blairtummock Park with the creation of a suitable habitat for wildlife and a place for families to visit.

Glasgow City Council made £275,000 from the properties.

An update was brought before Glasgow City Council’s environment and sustainability committee yesterday.

North East SNP councillor Ruairi Kelly said: “The Seven Lochs is a fantastic resource to have on our doorstep in the North East and the continued investment in the surrounding area is welcome.

“I am glad to have been given assurances that there will be further work carried out in Blairtummock Park to create an area that is both a suitable habitat for some of our unique wildlife and also an inviting place for families in Easterhouse to spend time in.

“Making the best use of this wonderful asset is something I know the people of the East End want to see and something I will continue to push for.”

It is hoped that the Seven Lochs Wetland Park will be regularly used by a wide range of local groups and organisations for outdoor recreation, community engagement, learning and well-being activities as well as being a well known and highly rated outdoor visitor attraction by people across central Scotland.

Over the five-year period Glasgow City Council is looking to increase the number and diversity of people visiting the park, improve peoples’ mental health and physical well being, increase the proportion of visitors using public transport and active travel and give children better access to outdoor play areas.