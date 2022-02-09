8 dog-friendly bars and cafes in Glasgow

You can be out for a stroll with your pooch around town, fancy a drink, and then find yourself walking from one place to the next just trying to find somewhere you can go with a dog.
Thankfully, there are lots of cafes and bars around Glasgow that do welcome dogs – some even cater to them.
1. Saint Luke's
Saint Luke's - on Bain Street - was named Dog-Friendly Pub of the Year in 2017. Some of the visiting pooches even make it on to the venue's Instagram page - www.instagram.com/stlukesglasgow.
Photo: Google
2. Singl-End
The cafe has two Glasgow venues - one in Garnethill and the other in Merchant City.
Photo: Google
3. Suissi Vegan Kitchen
This vegan restaurant on Dumbarton Road does welcome dogs - but you must book in advance.
Photo: Google
4. Mayze
This Finnieston coffee shop, which offers speciality coffee and vegan dishes, is 'very dog friendly' according to its site.
Photo: Google