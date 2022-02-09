Here are some popular dog-friendly cafes and bars in Glasgow.

8 dog-friendly bars and cafes in Glasgow

It can be a challenge trying to find a dog-friendly cafe or bar in Glasgow.

By Jamie Callaghan
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 10:55 am

You can be out for a stroll with your pooch around town, fancy a drink, and then find yourself walking from one place to the next just trying to find somewhere you can go with a dog.

Thankfully, there are lots of cafes and bars around Glasgow that do welcome dogs – some even cater to them.

Here are just 8 that can be found in Glasgow. For more, visit the People Make Glasgow page.

1. Saint Luke's

Saint Luke's - on Bain Street - was named Dog-Friendly Pub of the Year in 2017. Some of the visiting pooches even make it on to the venue's Instagram page - www.instagram.com/stlukesglasgow.

2. Singl-End

The cafe has two Glasgow venues - one in Garnethill and the other in Merchant City.

3. Suissi Vegan Kitchen

This vegan restaurant on Dumbarton Road does welcome dogs - but you must book in advance.

4. Mayze

This Finnieston coffee shop, which offers speciality coffee and vegan dishes, is 'very dog friendly' according to its site.

