New multi-level town centre at Cumbernauld under construction in 1965.

8 photos of Cumbernauld town centre from the '60s and '70s - including during its construction

It’s not the prettiest town centre in the world.

By Jamie Callaghan
38 minutes ago

North Lanarkshire council has plans to demolish the town centre building and construct a new hub.

The building, designed in the 1950s, has not aged well – it was voted Britain’s most hated building in 2005, as well as being named the worst town centre in Scotland.

We took a look through the archive to find old pictures of the town centre, including before it opened in 1967.

Take a look below.

1. Cumbernauld town centre

An aerial view over the town centre.

Photo: Unknown

2. Cumbernauld town centre

A wider aerial view over the town.

Photo: Unknown

3. Cumbernauld town centre

According to a Channel 4 poll in 2005, Cumbernauld town centre was Britain's most hated building.

Photo: Ian Brand

4. Cumbernauld town centre

Cumbernauld town centre

Photo: Ian Brand

