8 photos of Cumbernauld town centre from the '60s and '70s - including during its construction

North Lanarkshire council has plans to demolish the town centre building and construct a new hub.

The building, designed in the 1950s, has not aged well – it was voted Britain’s most hated building in 2005, as well as being named the worst town centre in Scotland.

We took a look through the archive to find old pictures of the town centre, including before it opened in 1967.

Take a look below.

1. Cumbernauld town centre An aerial view over the town centre. Photo: Unknown

2. Cumbernauld town centre A wider aerial view over the town. Photo: Unknown

3. Cumbernauld town centre According to a Channel 4 poll in 2005, Cumbernauld town centre was Britain's most hated building. Photo: Ian Brand

4. Cumbernauld town centre Cumbernauld town centre Photo: Ian Brand