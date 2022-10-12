8 photos of Cumbernauld town centre from the '60s and '70s - including during its construction
It’s not the prettiest town centre in the world.
By Jamie Callaghan
North Lanarkshire council has plans to demolish the town centre building and construct a new hub.
The building, designed in the 1950s, has not aged well – it was voted Britain’s most hated building in 2005, as well as being named the worst town centre in Scotland.
We took a look through the archive to find old pictures of the town centre, including before it opened in 1967.
