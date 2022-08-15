9 best pictures from World Pipe Band Championships at Glasgow Green

The two-day competition was held on Glasgow Green over the weekend.

Thousands of people descended on the area to watch the pipe bands take part in the competition, the first to be held since 2019.

Here are just some of the best photos from the event.

1. World Pipe Band Championships 2022 Around 140 pipe bands took part in the competition. Photo: Getty Photo Sales

2. World Pipe Band Championships 2022 Pipe bands from around the world took part. Photo: Getty Photo Sales

3. World Pipe Band Championships 2022 The pipe bands form up. Photo: Getty Photo Sales

4. World Pipe Band Championships 2022 Thousands of spectators watched the competition. Photo: Getty Photo Sales