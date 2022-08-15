Pipers young and old took part.

9 best pictures from World Pipe Band Championships at Glasgow Green

Hundreds of the best pipe bands and thousands of the best pipers from around the world took part in the World Pipe Band Championships in Glasgow.

By Jamie Callaghan
Monday, 15th August 2022, 8:36 am

The two-day competition was held on Glasgow Green over the weekend.

Thousands of people descended on the area to watch the pipe bands take part in the competition, the first to be held since 2019.

Here are just some of the best photos from the event.

1. World Pipe Band Championships 2022

Around 140 pipe bands took part in the competition.

Photo: Getty

Photo Sales

2. World Pipe Band Championships 2022

Pipe bands from around the world took part.

Photo: Getty

Photo Sales

3. World Pipe Band Championships 2022

The pipe bands form up.

Photo: Getty

Photo Sales

4. World Pipe Band Championships 2022

Thousands of spectators watched the competition.

Photo: Getty

Photo Sales
Glasgow Green
Next Page
Page 1 of 2