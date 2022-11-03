Here is the St Enoch Clock that is now kept behind closed doors in the Antonine Centre – at a point where it could be seen by countless Glaswegians at the station which dominated the city’s skyline but shut in 1966.

There has been some suggestion that the giant timepiece was positioned above the destination board but that is factually incorrect. For the clock’s rightful place was the west end arch of the station’s train shed, that is, its overall roof, overlooking the crowded concourse as trains came and went.