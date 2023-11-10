It’s been an incredible year for members of Coalburn IOR Pipe Band, culminating in their promotion to Grade 2.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The season itself was one of the band’s most successful in recent years, achieving some fantastic results at the 2023 Major Championships.

These included a fourth place at both the UK and World Championships; first place in the Scottish and European Championships and being crowned Grade 3A Champion of Champions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Champion of Champions title is decided by the number of points accumulated through placings at the Major Championships, Colaburn finishing top of the table in 2023.

Band members celebrate following their success at Cowal Highland Games, where they secured three first place finishes as well as three first places for drumming.

Pipe Major Steven McCall said: “We’ve had an incredible 2023 season and the results have also seen the band promoted to Grade 2 for the 2024 competing season, which is a huge achievement.

“We have just finished our end of season break and have started preparations for next year, with competitions due to begin in May 2024.

“We are now actively recruiting, hoping to attract children from eight years old and above to learn any instrument within the band, with a full tuition program provided.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“If anyone is interested in joining the band, they can get in touch with us through our social media accounts.”

A brilliant season has seen the band promoted to Grade 2.

The band also enjoyed great success at the Cowal Highland Games at the end of August, one of the oldest events in the country.

Steven said: “The Cowal Games are known all over the world as it is one of the oldest highland games on record.

“We had an excellent day and finished with three first places across Grade 3 and Grade 2, as well as winning the drumming title in each grade.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The Cowal Games used to be included as one of the five major championships held each year; however, in 2013 it lost its major status.

“While the number of bands who attend the competition has dwindled over the years, it remains a staple of our calendar and the Games are still very well attended by the general public.

“We were delighted to have d one so well at the Games and it topped off a great season for us.”

A second at Pitlochry on September 9 ended the band member’s 2023 season in fine style.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And Steven is eager to thank everyone who contributed to the year’s success.

He said: “I’d like to thank every band member for all their efforts this year and helping to ensure our promotion to Grade 2 next year.

“We’d also like to thank everyone who’s supported us throughout the year; it’s been greatly appreciated.”

Now the band hopes to recruit more players to the ranks, ahead of the new season, both those with G2 experience as well as new players.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Contact any band member or visit www.facebook.com/coalburnior.

Coalburn IOR Pipe Band was founded in the summer of 1894, famed for the outstanding summer weather but also remembered in the annals of coalmining as the year of the Big Strike when members were out for 13 weeks.

As well as whiling away their idle hours playing pontoon or going for long walks, some young men began to practice on pipe chanters, among them DK Finlay who was to be a mainstay in the formation of the band.

It is not known where the first practices took place but it is thought it was Bellfield School, as most of the village activities were held there after its erection in 1876.