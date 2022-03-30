The Queen

Shortly before going to press it emerged that grants of up to £2000 are available to commemorate the historic occasion of The Queen becoming the first British Monarch to celebrate 70 years on the throne.

Community groups can apply for funding through the North Lanarkshire Platinum Jubilee Community Grants to help organise local events such as a community lunch, street parties or barbeques, tea dances, fun/activity days, history or cultural community events related to Jubilee or sporting and craft events.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funding was agreed as part of the Council’s 2022/23 budget to encourage communities to celebrate this historic occasion locally.

Des Murray, chief executive of North Lanarkshire Council, said: “Funding has been made available to help organisations and communities celebrate or commemorate the Platinum Jubilee. I would encourage as many organisations as possible to apply for funding and take advantage of this moment of national celebration.”

An extended Bank Holiday, from June 2-5 will provide an opportunity for communities and people throughout the United Kingdom to come together to mark this milestone in Royal history. Any events and activities arranged should be for the benefit of the wider community and although the focus is on the celebratory weekend, the staging of events from the fund isn’t limited to the extended bank holiday weekend.

Event organisers will be responsible for ensuring any necessary licenses and compliance with appropriate regulations are in place. In addition, organisers must make sure events are properly cleared up following events.

Lady Susan Haughey, Lord Lieutenant of Lanarkshire said: “With Her Majesty celebrating a magnificent 70 years of public service, this Platinum Jubilee offers a wonderful opportunity for local communities in North Lanarkshire to celebrate this truly historic occasion.