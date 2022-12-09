A special event was recently held at the Scottish Storytelling Centre in Edinburgh to celebrate Hugh MacDiarmid.

Brownsbank Trust organised and hosted Yon Antrin Thing: One Hundred Years with Hugh MacDiarmid, antrin being the Scots word for rare.

The event on Friday, November 25, celebrated the centenary of the emergence of Hugh MacDiarmid – his first poems in the Scots language were published in 1922.

Professor Alan Riach and the novelist James Robertson, both Trustees of the charity, presented aspects of why the anniversary was so important, as well as reading from MacDiarmid’s work.

Alan Riach, Gerda Stevenson, James Robertson, Sally Magnusson and Neil Sutcliffe.

Joining them with readings were actor, singer and poet Gerda Stevenson, daughter of Scottish composer Ronald Stevenson who was a close friend of the poet. Also reading was the writer and broadcaster Sally Magnusson.

Musical input was provided by composer Neil Sutcliffe who played a piece specially written for the occasion, Ae Weet Forenicht.

A full house enjoyed a fascinating narrative of inspiring material which covered a broad range, illuminating why Hugh MacDiarmid is still so important.

Denham Macdougall, the Trust’s chairman, said: “To our great surprise and pleasure, we had a full house for a most remarkable evening.

Professor Alan Riach was one of several guest speakers at the event.

"Neil’s composition for the occasion was incredibly atmospheric and evocative; we’re grateful to everyone who played a part.”

MacDiarmid’s Brownsbank is a registered charity dedicated to promoting the work of Hugh MacDiarmid and Scottish literature in general.

The Trust has owned Brownsbank Cottage and its contents since 2016. The poet lived there from 1951 to his death in 1978. His wife Valda lived on there until she died in 1989. The building is now in need of complete refurbishment.

In February, capital costs for the project were estimated to be £215,000; however, as a result of rising costs, this figure has risen to £427,000.

The charity is currently fundraising. Once the work is completed writers in residence will once more occupy the cottage, working with local schools and groups.

