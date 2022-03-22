A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed: “At around 2.30pm, we received a report of a three car crash at the junction of Laburnum Road and Forest Road in Cumbernauld. The road was closed while vehicle recovery took place.”

Eyewitnesses feared the worst from the scale of the emergency response as they took to social media to warn others about the road closure. However, it has since been confirmed that no serious injuries were reported from the crash.