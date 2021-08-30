Academy sets Giffnock lad on right path to footballing stardom

Nathan Ross with Greg Docherty, after signing for Queen's Park

Twelve-year-old Nathan Ross from Giffnock has been training with the Academy for three years and now all that hard work has paid off as he has just achieved his dream and signed with Queen’s Park.

Fourteen-year-old Helayna Douglas from Milngavie has signed for Scotland and ten-year-old Aaron McDonald from Duntocher has also signed with Queen’s Park.

The Academy is currently seeking young male and female players who are already playing football and have a desire to go professional. Spaces are limited but a few have become available in the 10-12 age class and in the new training group for 7-9-year olds.

The elite Academy was launched in 2018 by Greg Docherty, who currently plays for Championship side Hull City. He started his football career aged nine at Hamilton Accies before going on to play for clubs such as Rangers and Hibs.

Head coach Tommi Orismaa studied at the renowned Sports Institute of Finland and has lived in Scotland for the last 25 years coaching youngsters of all ages and ability across a variety of sports.

The Academy is an elite training group and not a football club meaning it only has space for a maximum of 10 players in each age range.

Greg said: “When I was growing up, I had the support of my family who drove me to training and matches, but the most important factor in my development was the top-level

coaches that advised me every step of the way.

"I know from personal experience that becoming a professional footballer takes a great deal of sacrifice and dedication.

“I’ve known Tommi my whole life and he helped me become the professional I am today. I meet a lot of talented youngsters who would benefit from the kind of specialised advice and support that this Academy can offer.

"Tommi covers every aspect of what it takes to become a professional athlete – from what to eat before training to what additional core exercises or individual technical coaching each youngster requires in order to progress to the next level in the game.”

The coaching covers everything from football to mental training including support from a nutritionist and sports psychologist.

The Academy trains at Douglas Academy in Milngavie and the team of professional and accredited football coaches offer -

Twice weekly group training sessions

Pre-season training camps

Individual private training sessions

Nutrition advice

Psychological support for children and parents

Tommi added: “My passion is football and I want to create an environment where talented young players can learn how discipline and dedication can lead to success in the beautiful game.

"This Academy is demanding, make no mistake about that, but it is also very rewarding, and the positive lessons learnt here will apply beyond the realms of sport.

“We are looking for young footballers that already play for a club but are looking to develop their skills to reach the next level in football and go on to have success like our three graduates this year.”