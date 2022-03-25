Adam Ennis is standing up for his friends

Adam Ennis has been deployed to Kyiv where he is protecting a humanitarian corridor, under regular attack from the Russians.

However, the couple from Symington are also immensely proud of their son who is currently defending the people and streets of Kyiv.

Brian and Linda only discovered that Adam (35) had enlisted in the fight when they returned from a holiday in Thailand, visiting their three grandchildren and daughter Donna (39) who teaches there.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam was supposed to pick them up from the airport on Saturday, March 12; instead, a friend of his picked them up and was rather tight-lipped about the reason why.

Brian (71) said: “We thought he might have been held up at work or had to attend to business elsewhere. He called us later that night to explain where he was.

“Adam’s always had a very strong moral compass and he was very disappointed when Russia invaded.

“He’s spent a lot of time in Ukraine and has many friends there so he also felt let down by the UK and EU’s response.

“He feels very strongly that Putin is a bully and if the rest of the world doesn’t take a stance against what’s happening, he’s concerned he may start looking at the rest of Europe.

“Adam’s always had the courage of his convictions so we weren’t that surprised by his decision and he has no regrets, even now.

“It’s very hard for us as parents – we’re incredibly proud of him, of course, but it’s extremely worrying for his mum and I too. It’s difficult for us to think of him in danger but it’s something he felt he had to do.”

Cars and travel have long been a passion for Biggar garage owner Adam Ennis.

Four years ago, tapping into his love of cars, the 35-year-old opened Big B’s Automotive Care Specialists which employs four people.

He’s now left the business in their capable hands to fly out to Ukraine to help in the fight against the Russians.

Adam has no formal training – he did spend time in the army cadets when he was younger though and therefore can handle a weapon.

Brought up in Symington with his sister Donna (39), Adam attended Hamilton College and Merchiston Castle School in Edinburgh.

He spent a gap year assisting in a school in New Zealand before taking up a soccer scholarship at Limestone College in South Carolina, where he studied psychology and sports.

On his return, Adam worked in the family business, making adjustable beds, before finally setting up his own firm, which has been a huge success.

Travel has always been a passion and he combined that with his love for cars on touring holidays – testing out the best roads in Europe. It’s for that reason Adam initially visited Ukraine, where he made many friends during the course of several trips.

Watching television reports of the Ukrainian people suffering, while politicians offered up sanctions but no action, became too much for him and he answered President Zelensky’s appeal for help – crossing into Ukraine from Poland.

His dad Brian (71) said: “He received some basic training at a camp near Mykolaiv – the day after he left, it was bombed by the Russians.

“He’s been deployed to Kyiv where he helped set up a humanitarian corridor for people leaving the city which is constantly under attack.

“Adam’s not having an easy time of it but he’s doing something he strongly believes in and he has no regrets, even now after all the brutality he’s seen.

“Seeing what has happened to the Ukrainian people and how grateful they are for his support, he believes he has done the right thing. Some of the older people have been very emotional: he said you just have to take one look at the fear and gratitude on their faces to know that you’re doing something worthwhile.”

Of course, it’s difficult for Brian and Linda – back home in Symington waiting on news – but Adam keeps in touch as best as he can.

“All we’ve asked is for him to send us texts to let us know he’s okay and call us when he gets back to base,” said Brian. “He’s in regular contact with us but it’s difficult at times.

“We’ve had many sleepless nights already and we don’t know how long he’ll be there. But we’re immensely proud of him – he’s standing up for something he believes in.”

Brian and Linda do have some good news to look forward to though.

“Our daughter is expecting her fourth child in six weeks time,” Brian added. “We’re hoping Adam will be home, safe and sound, to celebrate with us in the not too distant future.”