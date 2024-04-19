Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Everyone will be setting their compass to head for East Dunbartonshire and the Southbank Marina on Saturday and Sunday, August 31 and September 1.

There will also be a range of boat trips during the week leading up to the main event as people get to enjoy all things nautical and lots more with this fun weekend.

The annual celebration of all things nautical and nice regularly attracts thousands of people of all ages, provides a treasure chest of family fun and a welcome boost to the local economy.

Crowds turn out for a previous Kirkintilloch Canal Festival. Pic: Roberto Cavieres.

Details are still being finalised, but already there are plans for live music, fireworks, food and drink, activities and boat trips. Keep your eyes on the horizon for updates.

East Dunbartonshire Council is once again organising the festival – and stressed it is being fully externally funded – in conjunction with a flotilla of public and private sector partners. It is being supported by resources allocated by the council from the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund.

Councillor Gordan Low, Leader of the Council, said: “The Kirkintilloch Canal Festival is popular with people throughout East Dunbartonshire and beyond, so I’m pleased we have been able to confirm that external funding has been secured for this year’s celebration.

“Once again the focus will be on providing as many free activities as possible – including canoeing, classic cars, the Saturday evening concert with live music and fireworks, and more.

Last year's Kirkintilloch Canal Festival. Pic: Roberto Cavioeres

“The festival will take place at Southbank Marina and various locations around the town – including the redeveloped Regent Gardens – giving residents and visitors the opportunity to enjoy the area and attractions, while supporting local businesses.”

The festival includes partners such as East Dunbartonshire Leisure and Culture Trust, Kirkintilloch Baptist Church, the Regent Centre, Police Scotland, New College Lanarkshire – Kirkintilloch Campus, the Forth and Clyde Canal Society, the Seagull Trust, Scottish Canals, Your Kirky and Kirkintilloch Business Improvement District.