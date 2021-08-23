Alcohol deaths hit highest level in decade - Lanarkshire communities need urgent help says MSP

NHS Lanarkshire was one of four health boards with a higher-than-average death rate, up 40 per cent from the previous year (137 to 193 deaths), which represented the sharpest rise in Scotland.

Neighbouring NHS Forth Valley saw a 35 per cent increase in alcohol-specific deaths between 2019 and 2020, well above the national increase of 17 per cent.

Responding to the news that 1,190 alcohol-specific deaths had been recorded, Ms Lennon said: “Behind these tragic statistics are real people who deserved access to treatment and support.

"Alcohol-related deaths are preventable; however, we are sadly seeing a postcode lottery in terms of access to vital healthcare and ongoing support.

“People are being failed by the system when they most need it, and my constituents in Lanarkshire and Forth Valley are paying a heavy price for this.

“We must look beyond the numbers and recognise that every alcohol-related death is a story of struggle and trauma in the lives of real people and families.

"Help is simply not reaching those who need it most.

“Charities like ‘Scottish Families Affected by Alcohol and Drugs’ have been inundated with calls during the pandemic, bridging the gap and doing all they can to support people who are struggling to access treatment.

“Scottish Government ministers have been warned repeatedly that failing to properly resource alcohol and drug treatment services puts lives at risk.

"When challenged about Scotland’s drug death emergency, Nicola Sturgeon admitted she had taken her eye off the ball.

“Alcohol misuse is a serious public health emergency and on behalf of my constituents in Lanarkshire and Forth Valley, I will be demanding a detailed plan from the Scottish Government to get a grip on this crisis before more lives are lost.