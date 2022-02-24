All filler, no killer as trio perform at Glad Cafe

Findlay Napier and Boo Hewerdine will be joined by Louis Abbott. Pic: Elly Lucas

The All Filler No Killer gig at the Glad Cafe in Pollokshaws Road will be staged by stalwart songwriter, producer and performer Boo Hewerdine, Admiral Fallow’s Louis Abbott and one of the UK's finest singer-songwriters, Findlay Napier.

The quirky songwriters in-the-round style event will see the three musicians premiere no less than eighteen brand new songs between them, having vowed not to sing a single fan favourite or hit for the duration of the evening.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boo explained: “We wanted to create a fun concept in All Filler No Killer which allowed us to get together in an intimate setting and put on an evening of entirely new material and see what people really made of it.”

Findlay added: “People can’t say they weren’t warned. It really will be all filler and no killer - not a single hit, not a special request for your mother’s birthday, not a quirky ukulele cover of a Black Sabbath song. It’s simply a big bunch of brand new songs for your ears.

Louis said: “This will be the first time these songs have ever been heard in the world - expect by our own ears - so if you fancy coming down to chew on something genuinely new, we hope you can get yourself down to The Glad Cafe on Sunday.”