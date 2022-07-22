Almost 200 flats to be built on West End site, after plans approved

Plans to build almost 200 new flats in the West End have been approved.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hampshire Pension Fund has been given permission by Glasgow City Council to erect a residential development with 195 apartments on Minerva Way, just north of the SEC.

The site is currently occupied by a Nuffield Health gym and associated parking, with Minerva Way to the north and the railway line to the south.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme will see three blocks erected with a total of 141 car parking spaces.

The site in the West End.