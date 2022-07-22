Almost 200 flats to be built on West End site, after plans approved

Plans to build almost 200 new flats in the West End have been approved.

By Jamie Callaghan
Friday, 22nd July 2022, 10:04 am

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

Hampshire Pension Fund has been given permission by Glasgow City Council to erect a residential development with 195 apartments on Minerva Way, just north of the SEC.

The site is currently occupied by a Nuffield Health gym and associated parking, with Minerva Way to the north and the railway line to the south.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

The scheme will see three blocks erected with a total of 141 car parking spaces.

Most Popular

The site in the West End.

To the north will be the larger block, between 4-6 storeys and with a central courtyard. Two smaller blocks, each 7 storeys, would be in the southern end of the site.

West EndPlanningGlasgow