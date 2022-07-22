Almost 200 flats to be built on West End site, after plans approved

Hampshire Pension Fund has been given permission by Glasgow City Council to erect a residential development with 195 apartments on Minerva Way, just north of the SEC.
The site is currently occupied by a Nuffield Health gym and associated parking, with Minerva Way to the north and the railway line to the south.
The scheme will see three blocks erected with a total of 141 car parking spaces.
To the north will be the larger block, between 4-6 storeys and with a central courtyard. Two smaller blocks, each 7 storeys, would be in the southern end of the site.