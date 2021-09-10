Anderston Station entrance transformed ahead of COP26

The entrance to Anderston Station has been given a face-lift ahead of COP26.

The team have been transforming the area around the entrance.

What has happened: Recent visitors may have noticed a splash of colour as a new striking design has appeared at the entrance of this important thoroughfare, in addition to some new greenery and benches.

With 50 days until COP26, Glasgow City Council is collaborating with Bloomberg Philanthropies to help deliver a legacy for the city and its residents. Starting with an innovative Asphalt Art installation at the entrance of Anderston Station, Glasgow joins a select group of international cities supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies to transform and revitalise public spaces through the power of art.

As one of the first cities in the UK to apply for the US Asphalt Art Initiative grants by Bloomberg Philanthropies, Glasgow City Council is using art and community engagement to improve street safety, revitalise public space and engage local communities.

What is the Asphalt Art Iniative: The Asphalt Art Initiative is responding to the growing number of cities around the world embracing art as an effective and relatively low-cost strategy to activate their streets, with interventions on plazas and pavements, crossings and intersections and other transportation infrastructure.

The grant programme is designed not just to create vibrant new public spaces but also to build city capacity for working with local artists and community groups on projects involving transportation infrastructure.

Who carried out the work: The design team led by civic engineers and designer Gabriella Marcella have worked to improve the connection to and from the city centre. The striking design, developed by Gabriella, was influenced by the introduction of an experimental rain garden on the site. As an attractive way to reduce flood risk and treat surface water runoff from the nearby M8, rain gardens provide additional biodiversity and a greater sense of place to city centre streetscapes.

New colour has been brought to the entrance.

What is the council saying: Deputy leader of Glasgow City Council, Cllr David McDonald, said: “The council has been delighted to partner with the prestigious Bloomberg Philanthropies on our journey towards COP26. We’ve engaged in a range of discussions on areas of shared interest about the environment, arts and culture, and community involvement.

“One of the first fruits of this collaboration has been the innovative Asphalt Art installation, which puts Glasgow in a select group of cities supported by Bloomberg to transform and revitalise a public space through the power of art.

“There are other projects underway which will be revealed soon, with Glasgow also benefitting from connecting with some of the world’s biggest cities in the run up to and during COP through the C40 network, of which Michael Bloomberg is president. This partnership work is a direct benefit of our host city role and is already delivering a legacy for Glasgow and Glaswegians.”

What is the designer saying: Designer Gabriella Marcella said: “I’m delighted that the project is in its final stages, and the public have been able to see our work progress in real-time. It’s been a challenging site to work across, but the giant graphics and colour have prevailed.