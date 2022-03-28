Andy's scaling Ben A'an to help fellow veterans

Lanarkshire SSAFA chairman Andy McIntosh is training for his return to the hills.

However, views from the summit at 1512 feet (461 metres) of the surrounding lochs, glens, straths and mountains mean people often linger there a little longer.

Andy McIntosh, chairman of SSAFA Lanarkshire, will undoubtedly enjoy the views – and deserves to.

He served in the Cheshire Regiment for 15 years, seeing active service in Bosnia, Iraq and multiple tours of Northern Ireland.

Because of injuries sustained during his service, Andy’s ascent is likely to take five or more hours to reach the peak, with an overnight camp before the descent the following day.

He said: “I was injured in an incident that happened while serving but left the Army fully fit – or that’s what I thought.

“One day at work I collapsed and, after much investigation, it was found that I had over 100 blood clots. The main vein that carries the blood from my leg back to my heart had disintegrated and this was put down to the trauma of the incident.

“I was told back in 2011 I would never be able to work again and, for the next 10 years, I was living in chronic, constant pain, and was pumped full of morphine and other painkillers. That damaged my kidney and one of my lungs is permanently collapsed due to the medication.”

In 2019 Andy was prescribed cannabis spray for his pain, allowing him to finally come off opiates.

He said: “It was life-changing; the ‘fog’ opiates gave me lifted, but one of my greatest passions before this all happened was walking the hills of Scotland. To be told I would never be able to do this again, or any form of exercise, was a killer for me.”

Andy is climbing Ben A’an for SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, with the support of fellow members of Strathaven FTPT – a fitness facility in his home town which came up with the challenge.

He has been volunteering for SSAFA, helping other veterans, for five years and is now branch chairman for Lanarkshire.

Andy hopes not only to scale the summit but smash his £1000 target. He’s currently raised £430.

He added: “SSAFA helped me through some of the darkest days; had it not been for SSAFA…well, I wouldn’t be here now.

“Lucy and Alan, the owners of Strathaven Fitness and Personal Training, have not let any of my disabilities stand in the way and helped me believe I can do anything, as well as giving me the sense of being part of a team again.

“When they came up with this walk up Ben A'an, I thought they were crazy but they and the team are pushing me to achieve my goal and, with the help of the team, we will raise vital funds for SSAFA to support other veterans in Scotland.”

Lucy, from Strathaven FTPT, added: “The whole team are behind Andy – there should be 10 of us walking with him on the day. We’ll make sure he achieves his goal. Andy is an inspiration to the rest of the members as he gives it his all and we make sure his disabilities don’t define what he can achieve.”

Come rain or shine, the walk will take place on Saturday, May 21.