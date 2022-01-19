Police and the family of missing Anekah Wissinger have launched an appeal to trace the American teenager

Wissinger, 14, is from Texas and is in Scotland visiting family that live in the Inverclyde area.

She went missing after she visited Glasgow City Centre with her parents on Tuesday, January 1

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She was last seen on Buchanan Street at around 3.15pm - when she left her parents to go buy food at a local shop.

Police say she has failed to make any contact with her family since she was last seen.

The missing teenager is described as being a white female, 5’ 7” tall, of average build with long bleached blonde hair with dark roots and green/blue tips. She speaks with an American accent.

She is wearing a yellow cardigan, black top, light blue jeans, and black and white trainers.

Police said that concerns are growing for Anekah, who is unfamiliar with the local area.

Anyone who has any knowledge of her whereabouts or information that could assist enquiries, should call Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 2695 of January 18 2022.

Mum issues appeal to the public

The missing teenager’s mother appealed to the public via social media, uploading a picture of the teenager, along with a picture of the cardigan she was wearing at the time of her disappearance and a map showing her last known location.

She wrote: “We have no updates on Anekah’s whereabouts. This was her last known location. She does have an iPhone but it’s been off since 3:55pm.

“Police are looking at CCTV footage to trace her steps from there but aside from that we have next to no information.

“We are begging, if anyone has seen her please let us or the police know. Thank you.