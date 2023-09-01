Register
Anyone for bridge? You'll be made most welcome in the Clydesdale club

Clydesdale Bridge Club is a fairly new club in Carluke, having been formally constituted in early 2022.
By Julie Currie
Published 1st Sep 2023, 13:44 BST

Set up with the help of a generous grant from the community council, it meets every Monday from 10am to 1pm in Carluke Bowling Club. Playing duplicate bridge, most members are at the improver stage but the club welcomes players of any ability, with or without a partner.

The atmosphere is relaxed and members don’t take part in the Scottish Bridge Union’s Master Points scheme, with enough members for four tables.

If you would like to join, call Margaret on 07790 640156, email [email protected] or visit www.bridgewebs.com/clydesdale.html.

