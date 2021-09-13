Appeal as 650 on waiting list for Brownies and Guides in East Dunbartonshire

GirlGuiding at Blair Activity Centre - July 2021 - © Julie Broadfoot - www.juliebee.co.uk

Now the organisation has launched a campaign to encourage local people to come forward and help to inspire the next generation.

This follows a survey carried out by Girlguiding which found that nearly a third of girls and young women felt lockdown has had a negative impact on their mental health – with high levels of worry, stress, and loneliness.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “Girlguiding Scotland are on the search for volunteers in East Dunbartonshire to help bring guiding to more girls.

"There are currently over 650 girls on the waiting lists to join Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and Rangers across East Dunbartonshire.”

The organisation’s new recruitment campaign ExploreDiscoverVolunteer - aims to help support the return of face-to-face guiding in local communities.

Girlguiding says there are many benefits to being a volunteer, from gaining confidence and meeting new people, to being part of a community, taking on a challenge and having fun.

From adventure weekends away to earning new badges, Girlguiding Scotland wants to provide girls and young women a safe space to have fun, connect with their friends and build skills for their future.

Tricia Forrester, Girlguiding Scotland volunteer said:

“It has been especially hard during the pandemic; we have had to come up with new and innovative ways to help support girls and young women’s wellbeing during these uncertain times.

“Being a volunteer for Girlguiding Scotland has really helped me embed myself into the community as well as being so rewarding, knowing that I am providing girls and young women with a safe space to have fun, connect with their friends and build skills for their future.”

Moira McKenna, Chief Guide for Girlguiding Scotland said:

“New volunteers can choose from opportunities to work directly with young members and lead on the delivery of activities; go on international trips and adventure weekends away and access bespoke training.

Visit www.girlguidingscotland.org.uk/get-involved/

“The campaign highlights how volunteering with Girlguiding Scotland supports people’s self-development and improves their confidence and wellbeing.”

Bringing the benefits of guiding to more girls and adults across Scotland is central to Girlguiding Scotland’s strategy which aims to ensuring every girl and young woman who wants to join guiding in Scotland, whatever their background, will have the opportunity to do so.

Anyone can get involved in guiding, whether they’ve previously been a member, and with a variety of volunteer roles to choose from people can give the time that suits them.