The event which takes place on Saturday, October 23 and Sunday, October 24 is also the first district conference to take place since lockdown struck as it had to be postponed last year.

Crucially the bash for the so called Rotary District 1020 will mark another first for the area – as a former past president of Cumbernauld Rotary Kenneth Robertson will take up the group’s top area position of District Governor.

A proud Kenneth stated that Cumbernauld was a great fit for the conference – and that a certain artwork not too far away from the venue had proved to be fully in keeping with Rotarian aims.

He said: “For the first time ever we are delighted to be bringing members of Rotary from over 50 towns and cities and holding our conference here in Cumbernauld

"The organisation has a conference theme which takes some inspiration from the work members of Rotary do.

"We’ve gained inspiration from Cumbernauld’s Arria by Sculptor Andy Scott. and the motto is “These Hands With Open Arms, Open Minds”