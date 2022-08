Batgirl, which was the first major film to be shot entirely in Glasgow, has been shelved by Warner Bros, according to reports.

It means the film might never be seen either on the big screen or on streaming services.

Shooting for the movie, starring Leslie Grace in the titular role, took over parts of the city earlier this year, including in Trongate and the Botanic Gardens.

Here are 11 photos from the filming – which might be the most we ever see of the film.

Batgirl A real Ford - but not a real licence plate.

Batgirl Shops were given a makeover.

Batgirl There were nods to famous Batman villains.

Batgirl Not part of Police Scotland.