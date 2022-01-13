Batgirl: Abandoned Glasgow train tunnel being used for new DC film

An abandoned train tunnel underneath Glasgow’s West End is to be used in the upcoming Batgirl film.

Work is currently being carried out on the old train tunnel that runs between Kelvin Bridge and the Botanic Gardens.

It has been reported that this is to prepare the site for shooting of the HBO Max film, which is currently being shot in the city.

The old station in the Botanic Gardens.

Part of the tunnel, next to the Inn Deep pub in Kelvin Bridge, has been opened up, with security personnel watching the entrance and signs warning walkers that vehicles are using the area.

Meanwhile, work is also being carried out the old train station in the Botanic Gardens.

The tunnel was part of the line that ran between Stobcross to north west Glasgow, with stations in Kelvin Bridge, the Botanic Gardens and Kirklee.

The line closed for good in the ‘60s.

The Kelvin Bridge tunnel entrance has been closed off.

Production has now started on the shoot in Glasgow. Star Leslie Grace, who plays the titular character, has been spotted in the Parnie Street and King Street area, which has been closed off for shooting.