Batgirl filming to start in Glasgow in January

The award-winning actor, who will be reprising his role as Commissioner Jim Gordon in the film, revealed that filming will start in the city in January while speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

What did he say?

He told the podcast: “I’m gonna get on the horn with (Leslie Grace) and the directors in the next couple days and do a little preliminary rehearsals on it… A couple of months from now, well, they start very soon and then I jump on board sometime in January over in Glasgow, which is a wonderful place to be shooting it because it’s - you know- gothic… I’m excited to be the once and future Jim Gordon."