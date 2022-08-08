A petition calling for the release of the Batgirl film has been launched.

It was announced last week that the Warner Bros film - the first major flick to be entirely shot in Glasgow - had been shelved.

It means we won’t be seeing Glasgow’s version of Gotham either on the big screen or on streaming services.

There was an outcry from comic books, DC and Batgirl fans following the news, urging the studio to release the movie.

Batgirl, the film, looks set to disappear into the shadows (Picture: Warner Bros)

Now, one has set up an online petition - which has, so far, been signed by more than 1000 people - asking for its release.

The petition states: “Lots of people put their heart & soul into this movie, and for it to be taken away from them and not to be seen is an insult to all involved.

“I saw first hand some scenes being filmed the cast and crew worked so hard on it #ReleaseBatgirl.”

Warner Bros said the decision came due to the 'leadership's strategic shift', but reports suggest it had been received poorly during audience tests.

There have been calls from affected businesses for Glasgow to receive compensation due to the cancellation of the film - as many had to close during shooting.