Batman’s Bat-signal to appear on Glasgow building this weekend

The bat-signal will be lighting up a Glasgow building this Saturday to mark Batman Day 2021.

The Bat-signal will light up a Glasgow building. Pic: Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images.

What is happening: To honour Batman Day 2021, the iconic Bat-signal will be appearing on five mystery UK buildings on Saturday evening.

The exact locations will not be revealed until the night of the launch, but Glasgow has been announced as one of the chosen cities.

Prizes: Eagle-eyed fans who spot the building and follow the Bat-signal will also be in with the chance of being surprised with Batman themed rewards, as the first ten people on site to approach event organisers and declare “I love Batman” will win prizes.

When will it be in Glasgow: It will be in Glasgow between 9.30-10pm.