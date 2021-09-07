Beacons will be lit for the Queen's Platinum Anniversary - here's how communities can get involved

Those who would like to light a Jubilee Beacon to commemorate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee on June 2 2022 are now being provided with the guidance required.

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 8:57 am
Updated Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 8:57 am

An online guide has now been produced to this end and will be updated every month to fully co-ordinate the drive across the United Kingdom.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

It is aimed at individuals, organisations and communities as a whole and can now be dowloaded via www.queensjubileebeacons.com Locals authorities across the UK have also been provided with the same guidelines to co-ordinate efforts on a larger scale.

Her Majesty The Queen will become the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, seventy years of service -and commemorations will take place across the Commonwealth.