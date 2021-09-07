An online guide has now been produced to this end and will be updated every month to fully co-ordinate the drive across the United Kingdom.
It is aimed at individuals, organisations and communities as a whole and can now be dowloaded via www.queensjubileebeacons.com Locals authorities across the UK have also been provided with the same guidelines to co-ordinate efforts on a larger scale.
Her Majesty The Queen will become the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, seventy years of service -and commemorations will take place across the Commonwealth.