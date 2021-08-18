Bear growls at Abington litter bid

Campervan man Craig Ritchie has had mostly positive feedback about his community-spirited efforts.

Five months ago Craig (53) joined the Facebook group Motorhomes and Campervans Against Litter which has more than 10,000 members across the UK.

And he decided to broaden his horizons by focusing on the two roundabouts near Abington Services, as well as his usual patch.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Lanarkshire Council’s refuse team was hugely supportive of Craig’s efforts, providing him with bags and a litter pick and asking him to alert the team when refuse bags needed to be collected.

And this partnership worked a treat...until Bear Scotland got involved and sharpened its claws.

Taking up the story, Craig said: “I noticed that Bear had cut the grass but didn’t pick up the litter so it had been shredded and was really difficult to collect.

"I contacted the firm to find out if it would be possible for them to pick up the litter before they did the grass cutting.

"I was told by a rather grumpy bear that I was breaking the law by collecting litter there and fly-tipping by leaving the bags for the council to collect – and he subsequently put the phone down on me.

"Having received nothing but positive feedback from the council, Abington Services staff who give me free cups of tea and members of the public, I couldn’t quite believe the reaction.

"As a former police officer, I’d also like to know what law I am breaking by simply walking on a public path round a roundabout?”

We asked the road maintenance and management firm that very question but it was not mentioned in the firm’s response.

A Bear Scotland spokesperson said: “We’re aware of this particular incident and have reached out to the member of the public to provide further information.

“Roadside litter picking on the trunk road network is a risky activity and it is not advisable for members of the public to pick litter from high speed road side verges.

"Litter picking at this particular location is the responsibility of South Lanarkshire Council and Autolink and we’ve arranged a meeting to discuss more aligned and joined-up ways of working ahead of our grass-cutting programmes.

“We all share the same frustrations in that the principal responsibility lies with the anti-social individuals who persist in treating roadside verges as a dumping ground for litter.”

Craig is pleased that, at the very least, it may resolve the litter issue at Abington.

He added: “I was told by the council it was Bear’s responsibility to pick up the litter and Bear said it was the council’s. Perhaps this will help sort out who is actually responsible. I’d still like to know what law I was breaking, though.

"At least the council has been supportive. I’ve been litter picking for many years and this won’t deter me.”

Alistair McKinnon, the council’s head of facilities waste and grounds services, said: “We work with and support volunteers who are involved in community litter picks throughout South Lanarkshire.