Bearsden and Bishopbriggs post hit by staff shortages

Royal Mail

They were among others in the Glasgow and surrounding area.

On Tuesday, January 11, Royal Mail listed the offices affected via their website and said: "Deliveries are operating as normal across most of the country today.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We aim to deliver to all addresses we have mail for, six days a week.

"In a small number of local offices, this may temporarily not be possible due to local issues such as COVID-related self-isolation, high levels of sick absence, resourcing, or other local factors.

"In those cases, we will rotate deliveries to minimise the delay to individual customers.

"We also provide targeted support to those offices to address their challenges and restore our service to the high standard our customers would normally receive.