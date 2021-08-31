Bearsden buddies smash target for men's mental health charity

Best Bearsden buddies Chris and Craig

Craig Hughes and Chris McManus set off to raise £4,000 - but the duo are celebrating after fundraisers went the extra mile and donated almost £6,000 for Brothers In Arms charity.

The lifelong pals featured in the Milngavie and Bearsden Herald prior to their walk this summer and wish to thank the many local who donated before, during and after their gruelling 96-mile adventure.

Craig and Chris, both former pupils at St Andrews Primary, said it was a journey of a lifetime and are delighted that their charity of choice will receive even more money than originally targeted.

Craig added: "The walk was an incredible experience - I've named it the walk of life as it really was the walk of our lives.

"The six days were full of ups and downs, highs and lows, the odd wrong turn - but with persistence we were always led back to the same road and the next step forward.

"Some do it faster, others take more time, but ultimately we are all walking the same road and can learn so much from any such journey."

Scottish charity Brothers In Arms are fighting the battle against suicides in young men through a “prevention through self-management” strategy which the funds raised will help support.

Chris said: “We're very proud not only to have completed the West Highland Way as planned but to have raised such a significant sum for a cause we both really do believe in.

"We have our own memories to treasure that will last a lifetime and hope the funds raised can help other young men enjoy and achieve their own ambitions in life."

If you want to support the boys and Brothers In Arms, you can still donate here: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/craig-chris

The boys wrote on their fundraising page: “Suicide is the single biggest killer of men under the age of 45 in the UK.

"Reaching our target will pay for the Brothers-Thrive app for one month.