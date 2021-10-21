Bearsden care home chef and resident crowned star bakers

Antonine House staff winner

Resident, Iris Garvie, and Sous Chef, Natasha Aitken from Antonine House put their baking skills to the test to enter the 2021 Meallmore Take the Biscuit Challenge.

The competition was open to the 26 Meallmore care homes across Scotland, as part of the MacMillan Coffee Morning day last month for staff and residents to bake biscuit delights.

The baking duo reached the final with their Mc Biscuit Meal, which included lemon shortbread fries, white chocolate ganache dip, double chocolate biscuit patty and a toasted vanilla shortbread bun, paired with a homemade strawberry milkshake.

Their winning entry was named Top of the Tin and awarded Best Overall Biscuit.

Amanda King, Care Home Manager at Antonine House, said: “We’re so proud of Iris and Natasha’s amazing biscuit creation. The pair are both keen bakers, so this was the perfect opportunity for them to roll up their sleeves and make their amazing showstopper creation.”

Jody Marshall, Group Hospitality Manager, Meallmore Ltd, said: “We are thrilled to announce Iris and Natasha as our winners of the 2021 Meallmore Take the Biscuit Challenge. This is a fantastic achievement, and the pair fought off stiff competition to be crowned the overall winners of this year’s challenge.

“We were blown away by the quality of entries this year. However, Iris and Natasha’s Mc Biscuit Meal really was a showstopper.”