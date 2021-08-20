Bearsden dad takes to skies with TV star to raise cash for Beatson

Baljaffray dad Gary taking part in skydive for Beatson

Gary Haggarty has joined the ranks of The Beatson Cancer Charity’s Ballbusters, aiming to raise money for the West of Scotland cancer centre by jumping out of a plane.

Gary, who is a Director at Harvey Donaldson & Gibson Chartered Surveryors, said: "The Beatson has been a big part of my life recently.

"My wife Lynsey was treated there for breast cancer in 2019 and our friend Simon is currently attending, undergoing treatment for prostate cancer.”

And Lynsey knows a thing or two about what’s in store for Gary. She took part in the Boobie Birds jump in 2019, where high-flying professional women raised money for the Beatson Cancer Charity by participating in a similar jump.

She said: “When I heard there was another skydiving fundraiser, I started pestering Gary to get involved.

"I knew he has wanted a challenge like this for a while and there is no greater motivator than raising funds for a great cause.”

Gary said: “I was also approached by some of the Boobie Birds and told that it would be a great thing to do. They said: ‘your wife has done this, you can too’ so I couldn’t say no!

He added: “Lynsey did the skydive midway through her cancer treatment, so I knew she would always be the braver partner, but I still had to give it a go.”

The jump, scheduled for Saturday September 4, will take place above Glenrothes and Beatson Cancer Charity’s Ian Murray, Nineteen salon owner Grant Carr, Murray Glen an Account Manager at Hollicom PR, Dale Carr, owner of sponsor TopCat Window Blinds in Kirkintilloch, Grant McEnhill from Arnold Clark and Clydebank Head Teacher Mark Hunter are among those taking part.

The line-up is complete with a touch of showbiz sparkle as business leaders are joined by Scot Squad, River City and stage star Jordan Young and BBC children’s TV host James Mackenzie.

David Bowman, a friend of Gary and local businessman was talked into doing the jump by Linsey one night. He said “Back in the day I always fancied skydiving, when I was a bit younger.

“I said I’d get back to him, but when Gary and I discussed how it could help our mutual friend who is going through cancer treatment, I said ‘I’m in’. It’s an issue very close to our hearts”.

It is hoped funds raised will help continue wellbeing support to both inpatients and outpatients such as therapies to help relieve stress and support recovery, hairdressing, podiatry and 1:1 support in liaising with their employer during a mental and physically taxing period of treatment.

Martin Cawley, CEO of the Beatson Cancer Charity, said: “Gary is a brave man to be following in his wife’s footsteps and the idea fundraising for the Beatson together is really heart-warming.