Bearsden first aider named volunteer of the year

Shona Paton receives the award from host Jane McGarry and St Andrew’s chief executive Stuart Callison

Shona Panton, who volunteers at the Bearsden and Milngavie company, was nominated by her fellow St Andrew’s volunteers – recognising her commitment to going the extra mile.

Shona is an experienced event first aider, trainer and assessor and regularly attends a range of events locally and across the country. Since April 2020 she has given up more than 800 hours to support the charity.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Throughout the pandemic, Shona regularly delivered food parcels to vulnerable people and supported the Scottish Ambulance Service by providing welfare to the crews at two hospitals. She also dedicated many days each week to help others in any way she could.

Having joined St Andrew’s First Aid as a member in 1986, Shona has carried out several different roles within the organisation.

As well as providing support at events, she has been committed to playing an integral role as a volunteer trainer and assessor, helping to deliver and maintain formal qualifications to other volunteers and throughout her local community.

Shona said: “I am thrilled to be awarded St Andrew’s First Aid Volunteer of the Year, to know that my fellow volunteers nominated me for this award is such a huge honour.

“The work we do is so important, and I have dedicated a lot of my time to help in any way I can. I hope to continue spreading the word on what a positive impact learning first aid and supporting your local community can have.”

Stuart Callison, chief executive of St Andrew’s First Aid, said: “Shona’s longstanding commitment to St Andrew’s First Aid is remarkable. She is a prime example of what our charity stands for and consistently shows how training, support and awareness are vital .

“Her dedication to first aid, and her community, shows a great understanding of the importance of the work we do and the impact our organisation has on the public and those involved.