Bearsden folks' generous donations to help refugees

Bex Ryan posted on social media that she was collecting donations for Refuweegee, to ensure all refugees arriving in Glasgow are welcome to the city “in true Glaswegian style”.
The local woman was inundated with items, from clothing to children’s books, shoes and toys.
Bex said: “I have had lots of people in Bearsden dropping off donations.
"I feel this has shown the community spirit and the generosity of Bearsden in a time of need.”
She plans to drop off the donations to the charity in the city centre this week.