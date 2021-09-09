Bearsden folks' generous donations to help refugees

Generous local people have responded to a Bearsden woman’s appeal for a refugee charity based in Glasgow.

By Liz Gallacher
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 8:41 am
Donations for refugees

Bex Ryan posted on social media that she was collecting donations for Refuweegee, to ensure all refugees arriving in Glasgow are welcome to the city “in true Glaswegian style”.

The local woman was inundated with items, from clothing to children’s books, shoes and toys.

Bex said: “I have had lots of people in Bearsden dropping off donations.

"I feel this has shown the community spirit and the generosity of Bearsden in a time of need.”

She plans to drop off the donations to the charity in the city centre this week.