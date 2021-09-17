Bearsden woman joins celebrity trek of a lifetime for breast cancer awareness

Amanda climb

Amanda Mcmillan stepped out on Monday, September 13 with TV Presenter Emma Willis, actress and model Gemma Atkinson, Great British Bake Off star Selasi Gbormittah and I’m A Celebrity… winner Giovanna Fletcher, along with 100 other inspiring women to trek 100km over five days in the Scottish Highlands.

The local woman applied to take part in the fundraising trek in aid of breast cancer charity Coppafeel and was chosen from hundreds of hopefuls.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

#TeamBoobs will be tackling some of the most challenging sections of the Rob Roy Way and climbing to the summit of one of Scotland’s highest mountains, Ben Lawers which stands at 1,214m.

Amanda aims to raise a total of £2,250 from her big trek – and has already nearly smashed her target.

She said: “Giovanni treks every year all over the world for Coppafeel and this is the first year they have chosen Scotland.

"Emma was asking people to join the team as they were taking 100 strong woman with them on five days of tough trekking.

"I applied and couldn’t believe it when I was selected out of thousands of applicants.

"I’ve run the London and Edinburgh marathons for various charities.

"But after seeing the effect breast cancer has had on family, friends and work colleagues, I really wanted to help Coppafeel raise awareness of how important it is for people to check themselves regularly.

"Early diagnosis really does save lives.”

Amanda spoke of her sadness over pop singer Sarah Harding from Girls Aloud, who put off going to see her GP last year and sadly died this month from breast cancer.

She said: “Poor Sarah didn’t act on it straight away.

"Who knows – she may still be here today if she had.

“Coppafeel do life-saving work educating and empowering people to know the signs and symptoms of breast cancer and what to do if you find anything unusual.”