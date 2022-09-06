Bearsden's Darius is honoured at the Scottish Parliament

Darius (41), who rose to fame through TV talent shows Popstars and Pop Idol, passed away suddenly in Minnesota, USA, last month at the tragically young age of 41.

Strathkelvin and Bearsden SNP MSP Rona Mackay paid tribute to the star’s “outstanding contribution to the arts” in a motion to Parliament which was supported by cross-party MSPs.

The motion read: “That the Parliament offers its sincere condolences to the family and friends of multi-talented singer-songwriter, actor and film producer Darius Campbell Danesh from Bearsden, who passed away at the tragically young age of 41 in Minnesota, USA, on 11 August 2022.

"The motion acknowledges his outstanding contribution to the arts, including the accolade of having his debut album Dive In being certified Platinum in the UK in 2004 and his first single, Colourblind topping the UK charts.

"Also celebrates his enormous contribution to theatre, including, in 2005, becoming the youngest actor to fill the role of Billy Flynn in the history of the West End production of Chicago, at the age of 25.

"We also recognise his lasting impact as an ambassador for The Prince's Trust, helping disadvantaged youth, as well as supporting the Lymphoma Association and Cancer Research UK.”

The SNP MSP expressed her condolences to his family and friends, and paid tribute to the “phenomenal support of his parents Avril and Booth, and brothers Aria and Cyrus, in encouraging and supporting Darius to pursue his dreams.”

The motion also expressed “every kind wish of comfort to all those whose lives Darius touched in the constituency of Strathkelvin and Bearsden and beyond.”

The funeral of the star took place at Bearsden Cross Parish Church on August 25 where around 100 family members and friends gathered for a service to celebrate his extraordinary life.