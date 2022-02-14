Beat the Street is returning to Barrhead, Newton Mearns and Neilston this March

Jessica Harkin with her mum Kirsty playing Beat The Street at the Foundry in Barrhead

The popular physical activity game is designed to get communities moving by helping people to make small changes, such as walking or cycling to school every day, to improve health and help embed physical activity into everyday life.

East Renfrewshire residents are seasoned Beat the Street participants and will be familiar with the game as it has previously been played in Barrhead and Newton Mearns in 2019 when 6,942 people played and walked, cycled and wheeled 62,063 miles.

It also took place across the whole of the East Renfrewshire area in 2020 when participants clocked up 69,679 miles.

Local residents will be encouraged to consider leaving the car at home and to embrace active travel such as walking, cycling and wheeling. The game also helps people explore the local area, particularly the green spaces on the doorstep and helps adults and children with both mental and physical health.

It is open to anyone of any age who would like to take part. This time, children will use a card which will be provided by participating primary schools. The wider community can pick up a free card from one of the distribution points listed at www.beatthestreet.me/eastrenfrewshire/

Players then find their nearest contactless “Beat Box” which will appear on lampposts around the town. Walk, cycle or wheel between these to score points for your team – the further you go, the more points!

Beat the Street Barrhead, Newton Mearns and Neilston has been commissioned by East Renfrewshire Council with support from Paths for All’s Smarter Choices, Smarter Places programme and Scotland's Towns Partnership’s Scotland Loves Local Fund. It is being delivered by Intelligent Health.

Council leader Councillor Tony Buchanan said: “We are incredibly excited to be bringing Beat the Street back again to these areas.