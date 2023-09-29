An interactive game has returned to South Lanarkshire which aims to promote active travel to residents.

Beat the Street returned on September 20 and will run until November 1.

It will once again transform towns in the area into a game to encourage residents to leave the car at home and take part in active travel.

The game encourages locals to walk, wheel and cycle and will take place in Chapelton, Larkhall, Strathaven, Stonehouse, Carluke, Law, Braidwood, Netherburn, Kirkmuirhill, Crossford, Lesmahagow, Lanark and Coalburn.

​Beat the Street is back in South Lanarkshire.

Those taking part can score points by travelling as far as possible within the game area.

David Booth, Executive Director of the council’s Community and Enterprise Resources, said: “Beat the Street is an opportunity for the entire community to explore their neighbourhoods by walking, cycling, or wheeling, and having fun as they go.

“As a council, we are keen to be involved as we look at it as a rewarding and engaging way to encourage travel behaviour change, with the potential to build a longer-term legacy where active and sustainable travel patterns become part of everyday life.

“The health and environmental benefits of active travel are well-documented, and we know that our air quality will thank us too.”

He added: “During the lockdown periods of the pandemic, it was clear that getting out and about and meeting others safely was significant to so many; it helped to strengthen and create bonds, reduce isolation, and boosted health and wellbeing at a time when it was so needed.

“Beat the Street has continued to build on that feelgood factor, sustain those new habits and to protect our environment for us and for the generations to come. We hope as many people of all ages and abilities as possible come out to join the project this time around.”

Beat Boxes will be placed approximately half a mile apart on lamp posts across the area.

All players have to do is hover their game cards over a Beat Box which will flash and beep to start their journey. If they are able to travel to the next Beat Box within 60 minutes, they score 10 points for their team for each Beat Box they swipe within an hour.

And participating primary school children will receive a game pack from their school which will contain a game card and map so they can join.

The wider community can take part by collecting a free card from one of the distribution points.

Players over the age of 13 can also play through the Beat the Street App which can be downloaded on Google Play or on the App Store. The app can give you access to exclusive features, collect gems, choose an avatar to represent you and raise the competition with the team leaderboards.

There will be an average leaderboard and total points leaderboard to give teams of all sizes the opportunity to win prizes as well as a leaderboard for individuals to find the top Beat the Street player in the area.

The game will be divided into themed weeks that will include Go Play, Go Travel, Go Wild, Go Active and Go Celebrate to help players make the most of their game experience.