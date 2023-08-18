A team of Beatson runners are in peak condition as they prepare to tackle Tinto Hill to raise funds for Maggie’s this weekend.

Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre clinical director Dr Ioanna Nixon, nurse consultant Dr Cathy Hutchison, clinical services managers Margaret Gray and Maureen Grant and nurse NIcky Donnelly are set to take on the run up Clydesdale’s highest peak on Saturday.

All five have been putting in the hard yards on regular runs to make sure they are fit for taking on the 4.4km run up the 711m peak, near Biggar.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Margaret said: “We’re not setting out to break any records but we have been putting in a little bit of extra training to make sure we last the course.

The charity event will take place at Tinto this weekend.

“We’re also hoping that the Scottish summer is kind to us but we’ll be well prepared for whatever the weather throws at us.

“It’s been good training with something to focus on and, although it’s a little bit more effort than my usual running routine, the fact that we’re doing it for such an important cause makes it easier.

“We see the benefits of the services that Maggie’s provides to patients we see at the Beatson, so for us to do a few extra miles isn’t a lot to ask and we’re really looking forward to it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We’ve already promised each other that no one will be left behind so we’ll reach the cairn at the top of the hill as a team!”

Since Maggie’s opened its first centre in 1996, the charity has developed a programme of support that is proven to help people with cancer, as well as family and friends, take back control.