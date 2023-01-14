As a pupil at Lanark Primary School, Ross Fitzgerald took part in every lorry entered in the Lanimers.

In first year at the Grammar, he was appointed as an Outrider and in second year he was First Lord.

Having ridden horses since he was a wee boy, Ross always had his sights set on a much bigger role though.

And on Sunday afternoon, his dream became a reality when the Lanimer Committee knocked on the door of his home in Cleghorn and asked if he would be happy to be appointed Lord Cornet Elect...he didn’t think twice about accepting!

Chairman Kenny Lean and fellow committee members were delighted to appoint Ross Fitzgerald as Lord Cornet Elect. (Pics: John Prior)

Ross (29) said: “I was delighted – it's something I’ve always aspired to do. I couldn’t believe it was finally happening! It’s a privilege and an honour; I was overwhelmed on Sunday and still am but I’m really excited and looking forward to it.”

As a member of the Lanimer Committee for eight years, Ross has been in charge of the Perambulation – this year’s event on Monday, June 5, will be all the more special now.

He’s also delighted to have two of his closest friends serving as right and left hand men, last year’s Lord Cornet Derek McGuinness and the 2019 Lord Cornet Ian Douglas.

Ross said: “While I’ve taken part in ride outs, both in Lanark and all over Scotland, in the last few years, this will be the first year as a Cornet.

Selection was a dream come true for Ross Fitzgerald.

"It’s nice to have two of my closest friends to help keep me right – there’s a 40 page booklet of protocols but I’m sure Derek and Ian will keep me right!

“It’s difficult to say at the moment what I’m most looking forward to as it’s all sinking in but receiving the Standard from Derek will be up there, along with riding down the High Street.

"Anyone who knows me knows that when I do something I give it my all; that’s what I plan to do when I’m representing the town as the Lord Cornet.”

Cheering him every step of the way will be his proud parents Vincent and Fiona and his younger sister Julie (22).

“They’ve always been supporters of the Lanimers so they’re as excited as me,” he said. “They were as gobsmacked as me when they found out but they’re delighted for me too and think it’s an honour to have a Lord Cornet in the family!”

As the news filtered out, Ross’ phone started exploding with text messages from family and friends, many of whom also visited on Sunday to pass on their congratulations.

Ross added: “I’d like to thank the Lanimer Committee for selecting me for this role. It really is a great honour.

"I’d also like to say a big thank you to everyone for their good wishes; the reaction has been incredible. I don’t even think the news has really sunk in yet but I appreciate all the support.”

The self-employed farrier, who has also served in that role for the Lanimer committee for the past seven years, will be roping in one of his friends in to oversee horse-shoeing duties this year...as he’s going to be plenty busy enough!

A special Marches

The Lanimer Committee was delighted to announce Ross Fitzgerald as the Lord Cornet Elect for 2023.

Publicity convener Gordon Gray said: “Ross is a well known and hard working member of the Lanimer committee. He’s been a committee convener for the past eight years, responsible for organising and co-ordinating our annual perambulation of the Marches.

“This year will be all the more special as he will lead up the perambulation in advance of his installation as Lord Cornet at the Shifting of the Standard.

