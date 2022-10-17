Bellshill grandad plans trip to Barras after People’s Postcode Lottery win

A Bellshill grandfather is celebrating a People’s Postcode Lottery win.

A grandfather from Bellshill has said he’ll treat his wife of 47 years to a weekend away at the Barras after winning a £60,000 lottery prize.

76-year-old Gordon Critcher won the money when his postcode – ML4 3PP – was announced as a winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Saturday.

A total of £90,000 was won in the postcode. Gordon won £60,000 thanks to playing with two tickets, while his neighbour won £30,000.

Gordon was joined by his wife Louise when he got a knock on his door.

On seeing his prize, Gordon said: “Oh for goodness’ sake – I thought this was all just a kid on, I didn’t think it would be real!”

The couple, who have been married 47 years, said news of the win has “absolutely lifted their spirits,” after years of ill health for Gordon.

Louise said: “Gordon had a stomach ulcer in the late 1960s that burst. Surgery back then wasn’t where it is now and it done a lot of damage. He’s had 17 operations to try and rectify it but there’s nothing that can be done.

“We met in 1973 when he was a patient at the Western Infirmary in Glasgow where I was a nurse.”

Gordon added: “Most of my stomach and intestine isn’t there. It’s painful but you can’t dwell on it. You just have to get up and get on with it, but it is hard going.”

The retired panel beater knows exactly how he’ll spend the money. He said: “I’m going to get a new car, I’ll treat myself to an automatic!

“I can help my son too. And my wee granddaughter who’s eight has already got a writing pad out to write down everything she’s wanting!”

Louise would love to go on holiday and said: “We went a few years ago to Tenby in Wales and it was beautiful. We’d like to go back there and take the family this time.”

Gordon joked: “We might go for a weekend at the Barras too!”

56-year-old John Macintyre was the second winner and landed a cheque for £30,000. He was delighted with the surprise and said: “It’s great, I’m just ecstatic.”

John, a warehouse forklift driver, has a few plans for the money. He commented: “I’m going to get my house done up with new carpets and new doors. But first and foremost, I’m going to go a wee holiday – I’ve been working too hard so I’m going to go to Tenerife.

“I’ve got three kids so no doubt they’ll be wanting some money from me too!

Asked how he’d celebrate, John said: “I’ll have a few little brandies tonight to celebrate and watch the football. That’ll be me, happy as Larry!”

Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt said: “It was a pleasure to deliver good news to Gordon and John in Bellshill. I hope they have a great time celebrating and treating themselves with the money.”

